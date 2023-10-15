Eagle LASERS Elevates the Future of Metal Cutting at Blechexpo 2023

Eagle Lasers will be located in Hall 5, Stand 5303, showcasing the upgraded version of their flagship iNspire fiber laser cutter, alongside loading/unloading and storage automation systems. The new iNspire features improved flexibility, remote fault detection, enhanced usability, and energy-saving technology, aligning with industry trends such as digital integration, user experience, and sustainability. Eagles proprietary automation is designed for seamless integration with their laser cutting machines, allowing for streamlined material handling, modular space-saving configurations, and 24/7 productivity.

“In line with our commitment to advancing sheet metal processing and our recently launched High Five Concept, our innovations this year address the five key aspects of efficient sheet metal cutting: High Performance, High Usability, High Productivity, High Reliability, and, as a result, High Profits. We’re excited to introduce the enhanced iNspire at BLECHEXPO 2023,” said Camillo Brena, Marketing Director at Eagle Lasers.

Eagle invites all industry stakeholders to stop by their booth at Messe Stuttgart, where theyll have a chance to explore cutting-edge technology firsthand and get answers to all their inquiries.

For more information about Eagle Lasers, please visit www.eaglelasers.com

For all details regarding BLECHEXPO 2023, visit www.blechexpo-messe.de/en

