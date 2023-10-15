Cincinnati’s Top Psychic Mediums Give Inspiring Messages from Beyond

Victor Paruta was named Best Psychic by Cincinnati Magazine for his mysteriously accurate and compelling events in the country and has been featured nationally on ABCs The View and The List as an expert on ghosts and hauntings. His many TV appearances also include two episodes on Beyond Belief with George Noory, among many recurring guest spots on tv and radio. Victor currently provides readings, seminars and events to individuals and groups who are interested in connecting with Spirit.

Chad Seibert developed his mediumship by traveling and studying with some of the worlds top mediums, in addition to attending Englands famous Arthur Findlay College. Chad is an author, a certified medium with the USCL Church in Cincinnati and has instructed at Lily Dale in New York, Inner Compass, and the Four Winds Academy. Chad continues to pursue advanced training to unfold his abilities to be an instrument of peace for both sides of life.

Both Psychic Mediums are delighted to be sharing the stage again in Cincinnati and look forward to delivering messages from Spirit. Guests are also invited to join Victor and Chad in the lobby following the show for a personal meet and greet. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

###