NC Veterans Art Show

November 9 through November 12, 2023- The Joel Fund and Heart2Hand Veteran artist Lt. Colonel (retired) Bernardine Donato will host the second annual four-day art exhibit at the Tobacco Wood Brewing Company (TWBC) Durham location.

This family-friendly art show will contain original pieces created by North Carolina Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. For many veterans, creative expression is one conduit for processing emotions and personal narratives when sometimes words fail. A Closing Reception will be on Sunday, November 12, from 3-5 PM at TWBC.

Brooke Dickhart started The Joel Fund (TJF) in 2016 in honor of her father who was a Navy SEAL. The Joel Fund’s mission is to reconnect veterans to life at home. They use the power of community to engage, educate and encourage veterans and their families. TJF’s Operation ART Program offers low-cost art classes for veterans and their families. Operation ART program veteran students will also showcase their work created in art classes taken at the Joel Fund.

Heart2Hand artist Lt. Col (retired) Bernardine Donato, Navy and Air Force veteran served 24 years in the military, including two deployments to Operation Desert Storm. She has won multiple awards in local North Carolina artists competitions and has had artwork displayed in the Virginia War Memorial Gallery and Australian Veterans Art Museum Exhibit at the 2018 Invictus Games.

Tobacco Wood Brewing Company is headed by Mara Shelton and is the first female veteran-owned brewery in North Carolina. Known for its award-winning local beer, community events, veteran focus, and support of the arts, TWBC is a perfect place to showcase North Carolina Veteran Artists.

Join us this Veterans Day weekend at Tobacco Woods Brewing Company at 2500 Meridian Parkway, Durham, NC 27713, to appreciate original military veterans’ artwork while enjoying food, beer, or soft drinks.