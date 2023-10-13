Imagen Golf Releases the Pure Putt Grip

Rather than simply continuing to practice and ingrain the same tension filled grip on the greens for hours and hours, this product gives users a visual aid on the actual grip to ensure consistency and free up their putting stroke.

“After giving 34K golf lessons I can assure you most amateurs are not gripping their putter correctly,” saif Imagen founder Daniel Guest, “and when you consider putting is 40% of the game, it just made sense to offer a simple solution that can make an immediate impact.”

The Pure Putt Grip itself consists of two grip sized decals, an instruction card detailing installation and use, and access to Imagen Golf’s putting instructional videos. The decal shows the correct placement of the fingers and heel pads for both hands according to the contemporary grip Imagen teaches. Additionally, the product is made of a Mylar material intended to provide durability over time as well as temporary or permanent installation onto any putter grip.

Using the Pure Putt Grip is as simple as it gets. The decal literally tells you where to place your fingers and heel pads on the grip to remove all of the tension from the stroke.

“Look if you’re not holding your putting correctly, how in the world can you expect to be a good putter” adds Guest, “the Pure Putt Grip takes all the guess work out of it and allows you to putt better, guaranteed!”