Academy of Vedic Vidya and Astrotalk forge alliance, creating pathways to Vedic Wisdom

The Academy of Vedic Vidya, a leading institution at the forefront of Vedic science and occult Knowledge, announced its partnership with Astrotalk, one of India’s most visited astrology websites. With this partnership, the Academy of Vedic Vidya becomes Astrotalk’s hiring partner, providing unprecedented advantages to its students.

Established in October 2022, the Academy of Vedic Vidya has been a torchbearer in preserving and promoting the rich traditions of Vedic Science. With a mission to make this ancient wisdom accessible to the modern world, the academy has trained approximately 1,500 students and nurtured 500 self-reliant practitioners specializing in fields such as Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Vastu, Tarot, and Pranic Healing. Their unique approach combines traditional teachings with contemporary methodologies, ensuring the timeless relevance of Vedic Science in today’s fast-paced world.

The recent collaboration with Astrotalk as an hiring partner signifies a significant leap forward for the Academy of Vedic Vidya and its students. Through this partnership, students’ profiles will receive priority interviews with Astrotalk, eliminating the usual waiting time and significantly improving their chances of employment. Ten students have already found rewarding careers with Astrotalk, and this number is set to rise as the academy plans to refer more talented individuals, empowering them to jump-start their careers in the realm of Vedic sciences.

Diksha Katyal, Co-founder of the Academy of Vedic Vidya, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “This collaboration with Astrotalk exemplifies our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Vedic science practitioners. By providing our students with opportunities and support, we are empowering them and advancing the cause of Vedic Knowledge globally. Together with Astrotalk, we aim to create a network of knowledgeable practitioners who positively impact individuals’ lives, ushering in a new era of enlightenment and empowerment.”

Astrotalk, known among astrology websites, offers online astrology predictions and connects individuals with experienced astrologers from India. The partnership with the Academy of Vedic Vidya strengthens Astrotalk’s commitment to promoting authentic Vedic practices and enhancing the accessibility of astrology to a broader audience.

This collaboration signifies a paradigm shift in Vedic sciences education and employment opportunities. As the Academy of Vedic Vidya and Astrotalk join forces, they pave the way for a brighter future for Vedic science enthusiasts, ensuring that the profound wisdom of ancient traditions continues to thrive in the modern era.