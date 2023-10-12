Wacoal India Partners with CPAA for Breast Cancer Awareness in the 2nd Edition of #WacoalKnowsBreast Initiative

Wacoal India, the premium lingerie brand from Japan, is proud to announce its continued commitment to breast cancer awareness through its #WacoalKnowsBreast initiative in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a renowned non-profit organization that champions cancer awareness and supports patients through its distinctive philosophy of ‘Total Management of Cancer’. In the brand’s second collaborative effort with CPAA in 2023, Wacoal India reiterates its unwavering dedication to this vital cause and vows to maintain this partnership in the years ahead.

As part of this collaboration, for every bra purchased either on Wacoal India’s online platform or at its physical stores nationwide during this campaign, the brand will contribute ₹10 to support CPAA’s admirable mission. Additionally, to symbolize their commitment to this cause, Wacoal India has introduced the 3-finger salute, a symbolic gesture where one places their right hand on their left chest and forms the number 3 with their fingers. This gesture represents the 3-finger self-test that individuals can perform to check their breasts for lumps and also embodies the alphabet ‘W’ for Wacoal.

Ms. Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal India, expressed her thoughts on the initiative, stating, “At Wacoal, we are committed to making a significant difference in every woman’s life through meaningful initiatives. With breast cancer awareness being critical not only in India but globally, we are proud to associate with the CPAA, a notable organization that shares our dedication to creating a considerable impact in this area. I sincerely hope that our sustained efforts and support will reach all those women in need and benefit them.”

Ms. Alka Bisen, CEO of the Cancer Patients Aid Association shares her perspective on the collaboration with the esteemed brand Wacoal: “In India, breast cancer is unfortunately prevalent, but the good news is that it is treatable and often curable when detected early. At CPAA, our mission revolves around not only creating awareness but also ensuring timely detection and providing support for cancer treatment. Partnering with Wacoal for their commitment to this crucial cause brings us great joy, and we eagerly anticipate further meaningful collaborations.

Every year, the month of October is dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness, and Wacoal India’s partnership with CPAA under the #WacoalKnowsBreast initiative aims to continue driving awareness, early detection, and support for breast cancer patients in India. Additionally, to foster awareness, Wacoal India will distribute pink bands with every in-store purchase, symbolizing Pink October and spreading the message of breast cancer awareness far and wide.

The primary goal of this initiative is to ignite a wave of awareness and proactive action to combat breast cancer, ultimately leading to a brighter and healthier future for women across India.

About Wacoal India:

Wacoal India is a leading lingerie brand known for its commitment to empowering women through innovative and comfortable intimate wear. Wacoal was founded in 1946 in Japan. Embracing its philosophy to help women throughout the world to express their beauty, Wacoal began to launch its brand in Asian countries in the 1970s, in America in 1985, in Europe in 1990 and eventually opened doors of its first store in India (Grand Galleria, Palladium, Mumbai) in December 2015. Wacoal as a brand focuses on the woman of today, the many aspects of her personality and the various roles she plays in curating her rounded, fulfilling life, and how lingerie has been designed to seamlessly flow with her, through her days and tasks. The brand essentially focuses on delivering beautiful, high-quality lingerie that fits just right. They believe strongly in the importance of good fit and have an in-house trained group of consultants to take accurate measurements and assist customers in choosing the style that will work best for their body types and lifestyles.

About CPAA:

The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing cancer through its unique philosophy of ‘Total Management of Cancer.’ CPAA works tirelessly to raise awareness, support patients, and enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by cancer.