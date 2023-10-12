The Staenberg Group Announces Dollz Bridal & Prom is Open in Chesterfield Valley Square

The Staenberg Group (TSG Properties) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Dollz Bridal & Prom, a bridal and formal wear boutique. On September 18, 2023, Dollz Bridal & Prom officially opened at 103 Chesterfield Valley Dr. in Chesterfield Valley Square.

“Dollz Bridal & Prom has built a beautiful space and keeps a stunning inventory,” said Emily Ackley, Leasing Representative at The Staenberg Group. “They are a one-stop shop for all special occasion needs and a perfect addition to our Chesterfield Valley Square center.”

The 4,120 sq. ft. mother-daughter-owned boutique offers a wide selection of bridal and formal dresses, including prom, evening, mother-of-the-bride, and cocktail dresses. There are also dresses for flower girls and pageant girls.

“After twelve years of business, we are beyond excited to be joining the Chesterfield community!” said Asmaa Hashimi, Owner of Dollz Bridal & Prom.

The business joins an existing tenant mix of Oishi Sushi & Steakhouse, Buzzetta’s Italian Cafe, skinBe Med Spa, HG Hair Studio, iCare Nails & Spa, and Bar Louie. To learn more about Dollz Bridal & Prom, please visit https://www.promdollz.com/.

Chesterfield Valley Square, located in Chesterfield, MO, is developed and managed by TSG Properties. They are currently accepting inquiries from potential tenants interested in leasing space in the shopping center. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Emily Ackley at (314) 513-1478 or eackley@tsgproperties.com for more information.

About The Staenberg Group

The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides development, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.