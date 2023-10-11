Rogue Community Health’s Amy Cervan Named Oregon’s Pharmacist Of The Year

Rogue Community Health is thrilled to announce that Amy Cervan has been honored with the prestigious ‘Pharmacist of the Year’ award for 2023 by the Oregon State Pharmacy Association. This is the highest award bestowed by the OSPA and recognizes a pharmacist who has extensively dedicated their services to the Oregon State Pharmacy Association and served as a leader within their local community and the state of Oregon.

An employee of RCH since 2016, Amy’s tireless efforts have enhanced Rogue Community Health’s commitment to whole-person well-being. She has implemented new services at RCH, including immunizations, remote patient monitoring options for patients with hypertension and diabetes, implementation of pharmacist-led comprehensive medication reviews, and the offering of services like free delivery to patients who face transportation challenges.

“I am humbled and full of gratitude,” said Cervan. “To be recognized on this level for doing something I love reinforces my passion for the profession. This award confirms the work I continue to pursue to open services to patients and expand the growth of pharmacy professionals.”

Cervan serves as the chairperson of the Oregon Pharmacy Emergency Preparedness Committee, which helps people with medication needs during natural disasters such as the Almeda fire and, more recently, played a vital role in COVID-19 vaccine administration. She is also a member of Serv-OR, a healthcare emergency response team for the state.

Amy strongly advocates for the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which helps patients in underserved areas access life-saving medications at reduced prices. She spoke last year at the OSPA conference to educate pharmacy professionals about the importance of the program.

“With the help of my team, we have looked for ways to expand services to our community and expand the roles of our pharmacists through clinical services,” added Cervan, who has created several new pharmacy positions during her time at RCH.

Rogue Community Health proudly celebrates Amy’s exceptional achievements and contributions to the healthcare community. Her dedication is an inspiring example of the positive impact that healthcare professionals can make on the lives of individuals and the well-being of entire communities.

About Rogue Community Health:

Rogue Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center and longstanding healthcare provider and source of support to residents of Jackson County. Opened in 1972 as a small, all-volunteer clinic in Ashland, RCH has grown to serve nearly 15,000 Southern Oregon residents across various services, including primary care, behavioral health, dental, pediatrics, pharmacy, transitional housing, and community resource assistance.