Onsitego Unveils New Brand Positioning with All-Rounder Hardik Pandya

With the festive season being around the corner, Onsitego has launched its new brand campaign featuring Hardik Pandya and positioning itself as “Protection ka All-Rounder.”

For over a decade, Onsitego has been the flag bearer of the Indian device care industry. The Company has constantly brought new offerings under its Extended Warranty & Damage Protection plans coupled with best-in-class customer experience. Its “No Questions Asked” policy, paperless process and pan India service make it a clear favorite of retailers and consumers.

While the company covers all devices, the commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones. Hardik then reassures the consumers by saying, “Phone hai toh Bigdega, aur Bigdega toh Banega.” The spot highlights Onsitego’s role in the life of consumers wherein devices are very likely to face some issues during usage and Onsitego will always be there to help.

Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”

“Onsitego is not only enhancing the after-sales service experience of the consumers, but it is also redefining the entire device care industry. I think everyone out there should know about this and ensure their devices stay protected,” added Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.

The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites. In a unique approach to creating awareness around device protection plans at the point of sale, the spot will also be aired inside all the leading electronic stores across the country that have partnered with Onsitego.

About Onsitego :

Onsitego is India’s #1 device care company for digital devices, consumer electronics, and home appliances. They offer Extended Warranty, Damage Protection and AMC Plans for all digital devices and home appliances. The aim is to take care of the customers’ devices while at the same time ensuring that they have a fantastic and smooth experience.

Over the years Onsitego has established strong relationships with a majority of India’s large retailers such as Vijay Sales, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Girias, Sathya, Big C, Lot, Great Eastern, Khosla Electronics, Phonewale, Chennai Mobiles, Supreme Mobiles, Value Plus, Amazon, Flipkart & many more. With its pan India retailer network of over 10,000 stores, Onsitego has covered more than 1.5 Crore devices through its Extended Warranty & Damage Protection Plans. Onsitego’s protection plans are covered with Future Generali, a leading insurance company in India.