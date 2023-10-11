Gen Supports Cyber Safety for Small Businesses, Launches Avast Business Portfolio in India

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced its commitment to protecting small and midsize businesses and their customers everywhere through the broad portfolio of Cyber Safety products offered through its trusted brands. Engineered to enable small businesses to operate online with confidence, the Gen Small Business portfolio of solutions – starting with the portfolio from Avast Business – will help small businesses and scale to stay ahead of the latest cyber threats.

The Avast Business Hub is a powerful cloud-based platform for businesses and IT Service Providers to manage all Avast Business solutions. It provides real-time visibility of threats, comprehensive reporting, and management capabilities, all in a single platform.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales & Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, Gen said “We are glad to announce the launch into India of Avast Business Portfolio. The expansion of our portfolio reinforces our commitment to ensuring the cyber safety of small businesses. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve the best tools to thrive. Avast Business Hub is our commitment to providing these companies with a cutting-edge, user-friendly cybersecurity software suite that provides ultimate peace of mind. Our software has been meticulously crafted to address the unique challenges faced by small buisness, we believe that technology should empower businesses, not complicate them. That’s why we have placed ease of use, affordability, and reliability at the core of Avast Business Hub line of products. Our mission is to be a trusted partner to small businesses, helping them thrive in a digital-first world so that they can focus on scaling with confidence and achieve their business goals. We are thrilled to provide products that align with our customers & partner’s, while, at the same time, expanding our own portfolio to deliver even more specialized solutions in the future”.

Backed by Gen’s immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. In 2022 alone, Avast blocked on average over 9,000 ransomware attacks per month targeting business users. Scams and phishing attacks continue to pose the biggest threat to small bussinesses in 2023.

“In the coming months, you can expect more innovation and mall business solutions to become available from our Cyber Safety brands as we demonstrate our commitment to rapid innovation and increased value for our small business customers.”, added Ritesh.

Products and Offerings Through Avast Business

To protect against ever-evolving threats on businesses, Avast Business provides a wide array of award-winning products and services that are modular and can grow as companies grow. These include:

Avast Business Patch Management – Allows businesses to maintain, manage, and update their Windows and third-party software applications all from our applications all from our Business Hub platform. It takes the guesswork out of patching by identifying critical vulnerabilities and making it easy to deploy patches across all endpoints from one central dashboard.

– Allows businesses to maintain, manage, and update their Windows and third-party software applications all from our applications all from our Business Hub platform. It takes the guesswork out of patching by identifying critical vulnerabilities and making it easy to deploy patches across all endpoints from one central dashboard. Avast Business Cloud Backup – Service keeps data secure and ensures business continuity by protecting devices with an automated backup process that is easy to deploy and manage. Quickly set up backup schedules on devices. Centrally manage from one dashboard to ensure all data is backed up and available. Easily recover data in the case of an unexpected event.

– Service keeps data secure and ensures business continuity by protecting devices with an automated backup process that is easy to deploy and manage. Quickly set up backup schedules on devices. Centrally manage from one dashboard to ensure all data is backed up and available. Easily recover data in the case of an unexpected event. Avast Business Remote Control – IT admins can quickly and safely connect to a user’s machine and help resolve issues in real-time – saving them time and money.

– IT admins can quickly and safely connect to a user’s machine and help resolve issues in real-time – saving them time and money. Avast Small Office Protection – Device, data identity and ransomware protection coupled with IT support.

– Device, data identity and ransomware protection coupled with IT support. Avast Essential Business Security – Protection from Avast Small Office coupled with an easy-to-use online management platform.

– Protection from Avast Small Office coupled with an easy-to-use online management platform. Avast Premium Business Security – award-winning protection for multiple operating systems plus Ransomware Shield for additional layers to help protect against ransomware attacks.

– award-winning protection for multiple operating systems plus Ransomware Shield for additional layers to help protect against ransomware attacks. Avast Ultimate Business Security – Award-winning protection plus VPN, webcam and password protection, Ransomware Shield and Patch Management to help fix vulnerabilities in third-party software.

– Award-winning protection plus VPN, webcam and password protection, Ransomware Shield and Patch Management to help fix vulnerabilities in third-party software. Avast Business Hub – Security platform designed to streamline how Avast’s channel partners, managed service providers (MSPs), and business customers manage their cybersecurity solution.

The portfolio of small business solutions from Avast are backed by awards from third-party testing institutes including Top Product Awards from AV-Test1.