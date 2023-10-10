Marketing Grant for Growth Re-Launches with $20,000 Worth of Marketing Services

Elle Marketing and Events is thrilled to announce the relaunch of the Marketing Grant for Growth, a $20,000 marketing services grant program for small business owners. Now in its second year, this grant offers high-level consulting and support for businesses ready to embrace growth opportunities.

Small business owners in the United States are encouraged to apply for the Marketing Grant for Growth between now and October 31, 2023. Successful applicants will gain access to invaluable marketing skills, secrets, and strategies to scale their businesses in 2023 and beyond.

This comprehensive grant program combines consulting, strategy development, design, content creation, and implementation to provide recipients with everything they need to achieve exceptional growth for their small businesses in 2023 and beyond.

“I love the entrepreneurial community. Having the right people around you is essential to growing a successful business to the next level. Being someone who was guided, mentored, inspired, and uplifted by great people in my own business journey, it only makes sense to pay it forward now!” said Lydia Martinez, Owner and Principal Strategist of Elle Marketing and Events. “We’re thrilled to relaunch our grant program for 2023.”

To be eligible for the Grant for Growth, applicants must meet specific criteria:

Be the primary business owner, decision-maker, and operator

Be based in the United States

Have at least two years of business history

Be comfortable being the public face of the brand

Possess an existing marketing budget (of any size)

Maintain a website and at least one social media channel

Be able to share business financials, website access, analytics, and marketing data

Agree to cross-promotion upon project completion

Be available to work with the grant team for 8-10 hours per month from November to January

Not be a current client of Elle Marketing and Events

The application process is expected to take 20-30 minutes. Applicants are encouraged to provide detailed information to help the selection committee get to know them better.

If your business doesn’t meet the criteria, there’s still a chance to receive support. The Grant for Growth team is also offering three $500 consulting grants, which can be applied for here.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, driving economic growth and innovation. In today’s competitive landscape, it’s essential for small business owners to have access to the resources and expertise necessary to thrive and expand. That’s where the Grant for Growth comes in, offering a $20,000 marketing services grant designed to empower and support small business owners on their journey to success.

The grant application is open from October 9, 2023, at 6:00 am MT to October 31, 2023, at 11:45 pm MT. The winner of the $20,000 grant will be notified by November 1, 2023, and the $500 consulting grant winners will also be announced on the same date.

For more information about the Marketing Grant for Growth and to apply, please visit our website here.

About Elle Marketing and Events

Elle Marketing and Events is a full-service boutique marketing, branding, and event company. Our team of experts tells the story behind your business through powerful copywriting, beautiful images, strong branding, creative design, social media, videography, photography, and strategic events