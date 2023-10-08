Sorelle Farms Presents our 4th Annual Fall Festival: A Day of Food, Music, Plants, Community, and the Great Outdoors

Sorelle Farms is thrilled to announce our 4th Annual Fall Festival, set to take place on Saturday, October 14th, 2023. This year’s event promises an unforgettable day of family-friendly entertainment, a variety of food trucks, live music, and a diverse array of vendors, all set against the backdrop of our tree and plant farm.

Food Delights for Every Palate

Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavors as Sauce Belly and BBQ and a Prayer will have their food trucks rolling for great eats. Grandma Cleda’s Ice Cream and ETX Lemonade roll in with something cool and sweet for everyone.

Musical Notes

KMOO Radio Station 99.9 FM and KWJB, the Bee 95.1 FM, will broadcast live from 10:00 AM through Noon. The festival will be brought to life by the melodies of the Purple Hulls. Their live music performance promises to captivate the audience with their unique blend of folk and bluegrass music. Joining them will be the Hearth Crickets, a funky & folksy sister duo with roots deep in East Texas.

Vendors and Educational Opportunities

The heart of the festival lies in its vibrant array of vendors, each offering handcrafted treasures and local delights. Explore the offerings of Bizzy Bee Academy, No. 948 Candle Company, Lisa Pearson at Home, The Yellow Daisies, Cora Handmade, Gifts from the Goat, Reach Ceramics, Little Haiti, The Woodsman Shop, Piney Woods Finds, Loblolly Leather Company, Brick Street Riflery, Sook Flower Farm, Native Plant Society, Native American Seed, Microlife Organic Fertilizer, Promise of Peace, ASPCA and Fannie Marchman Garden Club. From educational experiences to exquisite handmade crafts, there’s something for everyone.

Join Us at Sorelle Farms

Sorelle Farms invites you to join us in celebrating the beauty of fall in the East Texas Piney Woods at our 4th Annual Fall Festival. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, and will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Admission is free for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor delicious food, revel in live music, and discover treasures from local vendors.

For more information and to stay updated on the event, please visit our website at https://bobwellsnursery.com/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BobWellsNursery.

About Sorelle Farms

Sorelle Farms is located in Mineola, TX conveniently located 30 minutes north of Tyler, TX and just 75 minutes east of downtown Dallas. We are the largest provider of edible landscape plants in the State of Texas. Come visit our family-owned and operated business for a memorable experience and foster a connection back to nature. Our Fall Festival is an annual tradition that embodies the essence of autumn and the joy of coming together as a community.

Media Contact:

Rachel Donnelly

Owner

Sorelle Farms

Sales@sorellefarms.com

430-205-4757 x110

About Bob Wells Nursery at Sorelle Farms

Bob Wells Nursery is the largest distributor of fruit trees, berry plants, grapevines, nut trees, tropical fruit trees, citrus and other edible plants in the State of Texas.