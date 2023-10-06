KLM will be serving 157 destinations this winter

Amstelveen – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 6, 2023

KLMs winter schedule this season will run from Sunday, 29 October 2023 to Sunday, 31 March 2024. The French city of Marseille has been added to the network. KLM is also offering over 20% more seats to Canada this winter compared to last year. Over the winter season, direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai will again depart daily. All Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft now feature Premium Comfort, KLMs newest intermediate class. Reconfiguration of the B777-300 fleet to feature the new World Business Class seats and Premium Comfort Class will be completed this winter. The same reconfiguration process will then start for the B777-200 fleet. This winter, KLMs network will include 157 destinations: 92 in Europe and 65 intercontinental. The number of destinations served in winter is always slightly lower than in summer due to fluctuating seasonal demand.

Europe

KLM will be adding Marseille to its European network. From 29 October, the French city will be served thrice daily. Like last winter, KLM will be flying to Rovaniemi (Finland) this winter season too. The twice weekly service will be maintained this year. Rennes will be served daily. While this French destination will be new this winter, it represents a continuation of the summer schedule. The number of seats has been increased by 7% compared to the previous winter schedule.

North America

This winter, KLM will serve 19 destinations in North America (Canada, the US and Mexico). In the US, KLM will operate a daily service to Washington. This means three extra flights a week compared to last winter. Premium Comfort Class will be available for most US destinations. This newest KLM class offers passengers comfortable seats, including extra legroom and a private catering concept.

KLM is offering over 20% more seats to Canada compared to last year. Weekly, there will be an average of eleven flights to Toronto, four to Montreal, three to Edmonton, seven to Calgary and four to Vancouver.

Caribbean and Suriname

KLM will operate a daily service to Curaao and in the peak period (during the Christmas and spring holidays) the island will be served 11 times a week. For Aruba, in combination with Bonaire, KLM will operate a daily service using Airbus A330-200 or A330-300 equipment, as it did in summer 2023.St Maarten will be combined with Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago). Three to four flights a week will be operated to this destination. Paramaribo (Suriname) will be served six times a week with B777-300 aircraft.

South America

KLM will be operating a daily service to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Panama. In line with last year, Buenos Aires (Argentina) will be combined with Santiago de Chile (Chile). San Jos (Costa Rica) will be served four times a week, either direct or with a stopover. There will also be six flights a week to Lima (Peru) and Quito and Guayaquil (Ecuador).

Africa

KLM will operate daily services to two destinations in South Africa: Johannesburg and Cape Town. There will also be daily B777-300 flights to Nairobi and Accra. Passengers will have the option of flying to three destinations in Tanzania this winter: five times a week to Kilimanjaro in combination with Dar es Salaam. Also, there will be two flights to Zanzibar in combination with Dar es Salaam. KLM will operate six flights a week to Lagos (Nigeria). Additionally, Kigali in Rwanda and Entebbe in Uganda will also be served five times a week this winter.

Asia and the Middle East

In Asia, the route to Taipei combined with Manila will be returning (four times a week) and the stopovers in Seoul and Bangkok have been suspended. Capacity to Asia has not yet fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The destinations listed:

Beijing and Shanghai (China) will be served daily.

Hong Kong will be served directly four times a week this winter, adding one extra flight a week compared to winter 2022.

Daily flights to and from Tokyo Narita (Japan) will be operated non-stop this winter, which amounts to three extra flights a week compared to last year. The Osaka (Japan) route will be served three times a week.

Seoul in South Korea will be served six times a week.

There will be a daily flight to Bali with a stopover in Singapore, as in 2022.

There will be five weekly flights to Jakarta (Indonesia) with a stopover in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Daily flights will be operated to Bangkok (Thailand).

In India, Mumbai and Delhi will be served daily and there will be five flights a week to Bengaluru, representing an additional flight compared to winter 2022.

Daily flights will be operated to Dubai. KLM will be raising capacity on the route to Riyadh and Dammam which was launched last year. These destinations will be served six times a week, which is an extra flight compared to winter 2022.

Intercontinental destinations KLM will no longer be serving this winter include Barbados, Kuwait, Bahrain and Muscat. Capacity released from these flights will be deployed on other routes.