Hong Kong – Labour Department to hold seminar on productivity assessment for employees with disabilities

Labour Department to hold seminar on productivity assessment for employees with disabilities ******************************************************************************************



The Labour Department will hold a seminar on productivity assessment for employees with disabilities under the Statutory Minimum Wage regime on November 3 (Friday) at 3.30pm at the Mong Kok Community Hall, L2, Mong Kok Complex, 557 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok. Enrolment is now open.

Details of the productivity assessment mechanism for employees with disabilities under the Minimum Wage Ordinance will be introduced in the seminar. Employers, persons with disabilities and their family members as well as representatives from rehabilitation organisations are welcome to attend.

The seminar will be conducted in Cantonese with sign language interpretation service provided. Admission is free and seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The enrolment deadline is October 27 (Friday). The enrolment form can be downloaded from the Labour Department’s website (www.labour.gov.hk). For enquiries, please call 2852 3856.