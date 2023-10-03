Tech Advocate Alina Miret Shah Champions Cultural Preservation in the Digital Era

“Technology can create a cultural imprint and change the fabric of society. I am hoping that this book serves as a template for using our advances to bring attention to other cultures”, states author Alina Miret Shah.

According to the book, social media, artificial intelligence, music, and other aspects of our digital world drowning out the very things that makes us human. Rather that view technology as a threat, the Autor propose something radically different, embrace it to enhance and highlight other cultures.

Alina Miret Shah is uniquely qualified to write this book as she works in her spare time on programming with artificial intelligence. in addition, her diverse background helps her understand from a personal standpoint how cultures improves our lives.

The book is available on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Apple E-books and where books are sold.

