CPA-Turned-Attorney Kia Fleurinord Pioneers Seamless Estate

Kia Fleurinord is a CPA-turned-attorney specializing in estate planning. With a background at one of the Big Four accounting firms, she brings expertise in tax and financial planning to her practice. Starting her own firm in October 2020, Kia focuses on proactive strategies to help clients protect their assets and avoid tiresome court battles.

If you’re looking for a probate attorney serving in Miami, FL & Houston, TX, Kia Fleurinord is revolutionizing the estate planning process in Southern states. As a licensed attorney and CPA, she brings a unique perspective to her practice, Fleurinord Law. Kia and her team are dedicated to providing experienced and results-driven legal support tailored to each client’s needs.

With a focus on estate planning, probate, taxation, and business planning, Fleurinord Law offers dedicated representation for individuals, families, and small businesses. Their goal is to protect assets, build wealth, and create lasting peace of mind for their clients.

Kia’s expertise in tax planning, combined with her experience working at a Big Four accounting firm and earning a Master of Laws in Taxation degree, sets her apart. She creates robust solutions that support financial growth, business planning success, and wealth protection.

What sets Kia apart is her compassionate approach to guiding clients through the estate planning process and end-of-life matters. She understands the importance of providing support and guidance to help clients make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

“I want to make sure that my clients have the support and guidance they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families,” says Kia. “I am passionate about providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to create a lasting financial legacy.”

Kia’s commitment to her clients is unwavering. As a reliable probate attorney in Miami, FL, she can answer questions and provide guidance throughout the process. Additionally, she offers reviews of existing estate plans to ensure they are up-to-date and in compliance with the law.

Fleurinord Law’s estate planning approach focuses on proactive, preventive strategies. Kia understands the stress and complexity of court battles and aims to circumvent them through comprehensive estate plans. By leveraging her dual expertise as a CPA and attorney, she helps clients develop strategies that prevent future disputes and legal challenges.

Kia’s comprehensive understanding of tax laws and financial structures gives her clients a significant advantage. She is dedicated to providing clients with an accessible and seamless estate planning process, free of unnecessary jargon and complex procedures.

Through her dedication and expertise, Kia Fleurinord and her team at Fleurinord Law are committed to providing Southerners with the best possible legal support. Their mission is to protect assets, build wealth, and create lasting peace of mind for their clients.

If you’re interested in getting more information, don’t hesitate to visit their website at https://yourtrustcounsel.com/.

Contact name: Kia Fleurinord

Email: kia@yourtrustcounsel.com

About Fleurinord Law PLLC

