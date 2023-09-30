W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, Culp Elliott and Carpenter P.L.L.C. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Tax Controversy Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/shaping-tax-controversy-in-the-us-cle/

About W. Curtis Elliott, Jr.

Curtis Elliott is one of the leading tax litigators in the United States. He has over 30 years of experience litigating civil and criminal tax cases, including IRS audits and appeals, and grand jury proceedings. He has extensive courtroom trial experience in the U.S. Tax Court, the Federal District Courts and state courts. His tax advocacy has resolved some of the most complex, high-stakes tax cases for clients. Mr. Elliotts clients include Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurial companies, estates, and individuals. He works closely with co-counsel and CPA firms. Mr. Elliott is a Fellow in the American College of Tax Counsel and is very active in the ABA Section of Taxation. He speaks at conferences across the country on tax dispute topics.

About Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C.

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.

Event Summary

Tax controversy is as a major concern of businesses across industries primarily due to intensified scrutiny on tax avoidance practices. As the market rapidly evolves, tax disputes are becoming more prevalent both domestically and globally, posing significant challenges for multinational companies. These companies often find themselves entangled in tax disputes across different jurisdictions, placing a considerable strain on their resources.

In todays ever-changing tax landscape, new sources of controversy continue to surface along with the stringent tax laws. This dynamic environment makes it more critical for businesses to be wary of their existing practices to mitigate tax controversies.

In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss the recent and significant tax controversies. The speakers will provide best approaches on how to effectively navigate the complexities of tax disputes and safeguard their financial stability.

Key issues include:

Top Tax Controversy Cases: Recent Trends

Impacts of Major Cases

Significant Issues and Challenges

How to Manage Tax Controversies

Best Strategies to Prevent and Resolve Disputes

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

Contact:

Therese Lumbao

Director, Member Services

The Knowledge Group, LLC

info ( @ ) theknowledgegroup dot org

###