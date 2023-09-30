Michael Steffany, Senior Attorney, Withers Bergman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s What’s Shaping Tax Controversy in the US

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/shaping-tax-controversy-in-the-us-cle/

About Michael Steffany

Michael is a senior attorney at Withers Bergman LLP.

His practice focuses on domestic and international tax planning, compliance, and controversy resolution for individuals and closely held businesses.

About Withers Bergman LLP

Withers is the largest international law firm focused on the individual needs of successful people, their families, their businesses and their charitable endeavors. We work closely with high-net-worth individuals including industry leaders, senior executives, trustees and fiduciaries, as well as multinationals and families around the world, governments, financial institutions, public companies, international brands and charitable organizations. We work closely with successful families and their family offices, including the individual family members and the executives, managers, trustees and fiduciaries who serve them, providing a full range of sophisticated legal services. We champion our clients interests locally and globally from our 17 offices in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. We combine local knowledge and international skill to address the global dimensions of our clients requests.

Event Summary

Tax controversy is as a major concern of businesses across industries primarily due to intensified scrutiny on tax avoidance practices. As the market rapidly evolves, tax disputes are becoming more prevalent both domestically and globally, posing significant challenges for multinational companies. These companies often find themselves entangled in tax disputes across different jurisdictions, placing a considerable strain on their resources.

In todays ever-changing tax landscape, new sources of controversy continue to surface along with the stringent tax laws. This dynamic environment makes it more critical for businesses to be wary of their existing practices to mitigate tax controversies.

In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss the recent and significant tax controversies. The speakers will provide best approaches on how to effectively navigate the complexities of tax disputes and safeguard their financial stability.

Key issues include:

Top Tax Controversy Cases: Recent Trends

Impacts of Major Cases

Significant Issues and Challenges

How to Manage Tax Controversies

Best Strategies to Prevent and Resolve Disputes

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

