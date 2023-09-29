Essentials is a Nootropic that Provides Mental Health Support

Simply Nootropics Essentials, coming to the United States later this year, is a dietary supplement containing seven ingredients that provide energy, creativity, memory, alertness, focus, and tranquility.

“Essentials is a holistic way to support your mental health,” said Stuart Vaughan, co-founder of Simply Nootropics, a New Zealand health and wellness company. “Neuroscientists and natural health experts developed Essential, which gives your brain the nutrients it needs.”

One key ingredient is Ginkgo Biloba, a traditional Ayurvedic medicinal herb that may ease depression and anxiety.

“Research indicates that Ginkgo Biloba is rich in antioxidants, which may protect your aging brain,” he said. “People have used this herb for centuries to help with brain function and overall well-being.”

Anthony Baxter, the co-founder of Simply Nootropic, said Ginkgo Biloba is one of the seven ingredients Essentials uses, derived from food, plants, bark, and other natural elements.

In addition to Ginkgo Biloba, Essentials ingredients include:

L-Theanine helps relieve anxiety and stress and provides increased focus.

Ashwagandha may reduce stress and anxiety.

Panax Ginseng may support memory, mood, and the immune system.

Citicoline, a natural chemical found in the body, may improve memory in older people.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract contains bioactive substances that may protect against dementia and relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Brahmi Leaf Dry from Bacopa Monnieri, a plant used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, may boost brain performance and reduce anxiety.

“Almost 60 million U.S. adults live with mental health conditions,” Baxter and Vaughan said. “Every day, people experience fatigue, stress, and brain fog. In today’s world, you need to stay alert and focused.

“With Essentials, you are receiving the nutrition your brain needs to function optimally,” they added. “We are giving you the right ingredients in the right amounts to help you achieve peak mental performance.”

About Simply Nootropics

Simply Nootropics, a New Zealand health and wellness company, develops nootropic dietary supplements. Nootropics supplements are nutrition for the brain.