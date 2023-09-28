Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning five more medals in Asian Games

SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning five more medals in Asian Games *****************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (September 28) congratulated the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning five more medals at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.

Mr Yeung said, “The Hong Kong, China Delegation is keeping up the good work and continues to achieve outstanding results. We are proud of them.”

The Hong Kong delegation won five medals today, the details are as follows:

Silver medal

————–

Track cycling: Women’s Madison

Lee Sze-wing, Yang Qianyu

Track cycling: Men’s Omnium

Leung Ka-yu

Equestrian: Dressage Individual

Jacqueline Siu

Swimming: Women’s 50m Freestyle

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey

Bronze medal

—————

Fencing: Women’s Foil Team

Daphne Chan, Valerie Cheng, Kuan Yu-ching, Sophia Wu