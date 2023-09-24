From Addiction and Hopelessness to Transformed Faith, Sheron Chambers Jefferson’s Story Seen Exhibited at the San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

Publisher: Trilogy Christian Publishing

Genre: Spiritual

Authors Biography

Sheron Chambers Jefferson was born in Los Angeles California where she was raised with six brothers and sisters by a single mother. A childhood marked by hardship. Sheron was raised not knowing which of the two men she called father was her true biological dad. Sheron lacked self-identity and turned to the streets for love and validation, only to find herself with an eighteen-year battle with addiction.

Sheron found her true identity and purpose as a servant of Christ. A mother of six and a license addiction specialist counselor. Sheron had surrendered to Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior for thirty-two years. Sheron illustrates her beliefs and values in the life that she leads for Christ a life in which God promised to be prosperous in abundance Matthew 6:33 states: But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.