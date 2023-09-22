EPI and USDC Technology Pave Way for Vietnam Data Centers to Meet Global Standards

EPI has appointed USDC Technology as its Vietnam partner for the TIA-942 audit and certification program. This strategic partnership represents a significant leap forward for the Vietnam data center industry. USDC Technology will take advantage of EPI’s international expertise to help Vietnam data centers design and build facilities that meet the highest quality based on the TIA-942 standard.

TIA-942 is the most complete data center standard in the world. TIA-942 covers the nine essential elements for a 24/7 mission-critical infrastructure. It’s unique for having an official accreditation certification scheme, where EPI is the prestigious Gold Leader and a trusted Global Certification Authority.

The EPI-USDC partnership will nurture and accelerate the growth of the Vietnam data center industry. It will enable data centers to meet the international standard requirements from the very beginning – at the design stage. This proactive approach guarantees the highest quality and reliability of a data center infrastructure, right from the outset.

The implications of this partnership are profound and far-reaching. First and foremost, it positions Vietnam as a competitive player in the global data center landscape.

With data centers designed to meet international standards, Vietnam becomes an attractive destination for global customers, knowing that the data centers meet the same rigorous standards they expect in leading world-class data centers.

Vietnam’s data center industry will become appealing to global investors who demand high-quality, reliable infrastructure. This partnership sends a clear signal to the investment community that Vietnam is not just open for business, but it is dedicated to providing world-class data center facilities.

It also ensures that Vietnam’s data center industry is well-prepared for the future. As data processing requirements continue to grow, conformance to international standards becomes a competitive advantage. Vietnam’s data centers will not only meet the needs of today but will remain adaptable and scalable to accommodate the ever-evolving demands of the digital age.

Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI Group of companies commented, “Our partnership with USDC Technology marks a significant milestone in advancing the standards of data centers in Vietnam. By ensuring that data centers in Vietnam are designed and built to meet the TIA-942 standard, the partnership guarantees alignment with international standards. This will not only attract global customers and investors but also position Vietnam as a hub for cutting-edge, world-class data infrastructure. With this collaboration, Vietnam’s data center industry is not just looking to meet standards; it’s building a reputation for excellence and reliability in the digital era.”

USDC Technology will facilitate the introduction of EPI’s comprehensive data center certification portfolio, encompassing certifications for facilities (TIA-942, ISO 22237, EN50600) and data center operations (DCOS), within Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. This strategic alliance is poised to equip data center operators with the requisite tools and knowledge to ensure optimal performance, security, and efficiency.

Mr. Hai Nguyen, CEO of USDC Technology, emphasized, “We are excited to partner with EPI and introduce their world-class data center certifications to clients from Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to deliver cutting-edge Data Center consulting services and sets new benchmarks for quality and excellence in our industry and country.”

About EPI

EPI is the world-leading Certification Body and Authority for data centers. It is a global company of European-origin offering data center expert services. With over 36 years of experience, EPI operates worldwide in over 60 countries and 130 cities through direct operations and a large partner network. EPI’s extensive range of data center services includes accredited data center and IT training; data center audit and certification on design, facility and operations; DCOS® (Data Center Operations Standard), and CRUR® (Computer Room Utilization Ratio).

EPI’s reputation has been built on delivering high-quality technical expertise with a continuous drive for excellence and innovation. Always on the leading edge, EPI has released many world-first innovations including the IT and Data Center Framework®, DCCF® (Data Center Competence Framework®), Data Center and IT Career Planning Tools, Data Center and IT Training Frameworks, DCOS®, and CRUR®.

EPI is the world’s largest provider of accredited data center training, and the leading Certification Body for data centers for ANSI/TIA-942 and DCOS® conformity audit and certification services.

More information visit our website- epi-ap.com

About USDC

As a leading technology construction company specializing in Data Center consulting services in Vietnam and the region, USDC Technology is committed to excellence. Our vision is to become a prominent Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) leader. With a proficient team of experts skilled in mechanical, electrical, technology, commissioning, and construction services, we offer comprehensive solutions.

Our core services including Data Center Consultant/Design, we offer end-to-end services, from consultancy to implementation, deployment, maintenance, and operation, ensuring cutting-edge data center solutions; Data Center as a Service (DCaaS); Cloud Computing; and ICT Trading.

At USDC Tech, we prioritize keeping your data secure and your applications running smoothly. Join us in shaping the future of technology in Vietnam and beyond.

More information visit our website- usdc.vn