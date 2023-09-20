UMH Properties CEO Sam Landy Advocates for Affordable Housing in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC – UMH Properties, Inc. CEO Sam Landy joined esteemed colleagues, policymakers and housing innovators at the 2023 Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 9-11th, 2023.

Landy, with support from UMH Properties, Inc. and Cavco Industries, showcased a one-story modular duplex with a front porch, open concept living space, two bedrooms, and upgraded finishes.

“At UMH Properties, we are committed to ensuring every American has access to quality, affordable housing,” said Sam Landy, CEO, UMH Properties. “We will continue to produce superior modular homes and advocate strongly for the manufactured housing industry so that all families can have a home in which they’re proud and secure.”

The Innovative Housing Showcase features new building technologies and housing solutions to produce more innovative, resilient and affordable housing options for Americans. During the event, policymakers including HUD Secretary Marcia Fudger joined Landy and his colleagues in declaring the importance of access to quality manufactured homes.

Leading UMH Properties as President and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Landy has shaped its client-focused approach to housing accessibility. Whether it’s advocating for equitable financing opportunities, helping clients navigate the many nuances of the home building process or ensuring industry leading manufacturing processes, under Landy’s stewardship, UMH Properties, Inc. has become a pillar in the manufactured housing industry.

Landy was recognized for his excellence and contributions this May with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters from Curry College.