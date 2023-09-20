Carrier’s EcoEnergy Insights Named a Winner of 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

EcoEnergy Insights a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The award celebrates the exceptional level of remote service provided by the BluEdge™ Command Centers of EcoEnergy Insights. The Business Intelligence Group presented this award as part of its annual awards program, which acknowledges individuals and companies that deliver exceptional customer service through improved communication.