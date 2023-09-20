A New Interview with the Director of Russian Icon Collection Released on YouTube

Russian Icon Collection has released a new interview with Ilya Kushnirskiy, conducted by Andrei Boldyrev, a host of the YouTube channel dedicated to Russian icons.

Ilya Kushnirskiy, the son of Oleg Kushnirskiy and director of Russian Icon Collection, has shared his insight into the world of art collecting and his thoughts about the significance of the preservation of antique Russian icons in a new video interview. The interview was conducted by Andrei Boldyrev, a collector and host of the YouTube channel “Russian Icon as Seen by Andrei Boldyrev.”

Russian Icon Collection is a project that aims to preserve and popularize traditional icon painting. It often collaborates with educational and cultural institutions and supports initiatives dedicated to conserving the history and heritage of the lesser-known parts of Russian culture. The recently published catalog titled “Russian Icons from the Mid-17th to the Early 20th Centuries: The Collection of Oleg Kushnirskiy” presents 46 antique icons from the private collection of Oleg Kushnirskiy. The book contains high-quality illustrations of rare icons, useful background information, and academic articles provided by leading researchers in the fields of art history and cultural studies.

Oleg Kushnirskiy spent decades building his collection of antique Russian icons. The collection was fully assembled after Oleg immigrated to the United States. Most of the icons featured in the Russian Icon Collection catalog were found in remote Russian villages and preserved by the collector. Oleg Kushnirskiy’s collection currently consists of icons depicting Orthodox saints, Biblical scenes, the Savior, and the Mother of God, ranging from the mid-17th to the early 20th centuries.

In the new video interview conducted by Andrei Boldyrev, Ilya Kushnirskiy talks about how his father’s passion for collecting has influenced his current interests and career choices. He says that being surrounded by art since his early years helped him grow an appreciation of art and develop a trained eye for beauty and detail.

While Ilya Kushnirskiy did not end up becoming a collector like his father, art is still present in every area of his life. Ilya is the CEO of Fine Art Shippers, a reputable art logistics company that serves museums, galleries, auction houses, and private clients. In the interview, he talks about his experience connecting with other people he meets when delivering and packing art and antiques for clients in the US and around the world. Ilya also talks in detail about his relationship with Russian icons and how his promotion strategy has changed since he first started developing the idea of the Russian Icon Collection project.

The new interview is currently up on the Russian Icon Collection YouTube channel. More information about Russian Icon Collection can be found on the project’s official website.

About Russian Icon Collection

Founded by Oleg Kushnirskiy, Russian Icon Collection is one of the leading online galleries of antique Russian icons. It represents the most accurate compilation of all the knowledge and expertise gained from many years of collecting and selling rare and famous religious icons of museum quality. Initially created to preserve this sacred form of art and to display the true masterpieces of Eastern Orthodox iconography, Russian Icon Collection has become a reliable place where everyone can enjoy and sell authentic antique icons and religious artifacts.