BigHorn Roofing Installs GAF Roof for Fernandez Family Through Habitat for Humanity of Utah County

Midvale, UT, certified GAF roofing installer assists Habitat for Humanity of Utah County in building an ADA-accessible home for an Orem family through the GAF Contractor program.

A local and family-owned roofing company, BigHorn Roofing has been installing and repairing roofs for Utah families for over 20 years. Their dedication to treating their clients like neighbors and certifications as GAF roofing installers made them the ideal choice to help complete a Habitat for Humanity home for the Fernandez family in Orem, UT.

With headquarters in Midvale, UT, BigHorn Roofing serves customers throughout Salt Lake and Utah County and beyond. Specializing in roof repair, replacement, and new installations for construction projects, their experienced installers have seen almost everything. However, lending a hand with the Fernandez’s home build through the Habitat for Humanity’s GAF contractor program provided a unique opportunity for the team to provide service for a family in need.

Long-time residents of Orem, Kimberlee and Adan Fernandez’s house did not work for their family of six. Their 14-year-old daughter, Adalee, has cerebral palsy. Built in 1955, the house did not accommodate Adalee’s wheelchair, making it impossible for her to move around the house with her wheelchair. Instead, she had to crawl on her hands and knees or be carried by her parents. In 2022, the Fernandez family qualified for the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program, through which the home will be razed and a new ADA-accessible one built in its place.

Speaking of the project, President of BigHorn Roofing Bryce Rose said, “Every time we install a new roof, we are helping to ensure our customers have a warm, safe, and dry place to live – one of the necessities of life. For the Fernandez family, the home they were living in was not working for them. Building them a new home with a durable GAF roof will make life easier for them and give them peace of mind, knowing their quality roofing will last for many years to come.”

GAF donated a complete roofing system to Habitat for Humanity of Utah County for installation on the Fernandez’s home. The company also included a system plus warranty to cover any problems arising from manufacture, wind, or algae growth for years to come.

BigHorn Roofing holds a GAF Master Elite Installer certification for steep slope roofs and is an Elite Preferred Installer of James Hardie siding. To find out more about BigHorn Roofing or their wide range of home exterior installation services, call 801-305-3691 or visit www.GoBigHorn.com.

About BigHorn Roofing

BigHorn Roofing is a local and family-owned roofing company serving homeowners throughout Utah. They strive to provide the best customer service experience on all their residential roofing projects, which includes everything from roof repair and roof replacement to new roof installations for construction projects, and more.