The 2023 Sheen Magazine Awards Were Epic

ATLANTA – Sept. 16, 2023 – PRLog — Once again, SHEEN Magazine held the annual SHEEN Magazine Awards to recognize exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Black culture, both past and present. Homage was also given to Black creators and influencers in film, television, comedy, and music. The national poll winners for “Creative Artist of the Year” in Beauty and Makeup were announced during the ceremony as well.
Dish Nation Co-Host, media personality, actor, DJ, and hip-hop artist Headkrack returned as Host. Media maven and talk show host Carisha the Diva took the reigns as Co-Host. This high-energy celebration featured performances from both rising stars and established artists who burned up the stage for a star-studded audience.
2023 SMA HIGHLIGHTS
- The extraordinary Pre-Show started with SHEEN Sound Stage Artists: Alliswell, B-U-D, Heartbreak, Hutch, Jaida Maurian, and NBT Wop, followed by award-winning violist Joi Black, and Hip Hop artist Trig the Optimist
- The incredibly beautiful and talented LAYA kicked open the door for the actual award show
- Hip Hop artist Yung LA burned up the stage with his performance
- ATL’s own lyrists Young Dro stepped up next to bless the stage
- Not to be outdone, Roscoe Dash had the audience lit with his performance
- Last (but certainly not least), Atlanta’s finest – Hip-Hop Artist, OJ da Juice Man, ended the show with a mic-dropper
THE HONOREES
- “ICON IN COMEDY AWARD”—Stand-Up Comedian/Actor/
Executive Producer Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood, original Kings of Comedy, etc.)
- “TRAILBLAZER IN TELEVISION”—King of Reality TV/Mega Producer/Show Runner Carlos King (Love & Marriage Franchise, Belle Collection, and more)
- ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR—Dr. Mya Smith-Edmonds
- PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR—Ebony Austin
- “HUMANITARIAN AWARDS”—Dwight Eubanks and the late Annette Bibby Oliver
NATIONAL CREATIVE ARTISTS OF THE YEAR
- BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR—Victoria Alexander
- MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR—Deidra Mills
COMING IN HOT . . . RED CARPET LOOKS
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS AND VOLUNTEERS
We express our deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made the 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards possible: Kerafena, Nairobi, Congo, and Sheen Media Group. We extend a heartfelt appreciation to Setta Wine Sponsor Cedric the Entertainer via Kelly Distributor – Ricardo Kelly (owner) along with Shon Murdock (Rep). We give a huge thank you to VIP Kick-Off Party Sponsors Mauve Costen (PMC), Camillya, and LaVonte Masunda (Ebony Wine & Spirits), plus Chef Q (The Eating Spot). We also recognize the valuable contributions of Granny Tea, Holly Kiss Cosmetics, Dr. Burds Wonder Spray, Grandma’s Old Fashion Butter Brunch, G. L. A. M. Body Scrub, and Le’ Host Hair & Wigs.
Last, we want to give a special shout-out to all volunteers for partnering with SHEEN Magazine for the 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards. Your support, services, and time were instrumental in the show’s success.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is “The Ultimate Beauty Guide” for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience.
Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.
About SHEEN Magazine Awards
The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.
