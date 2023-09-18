MyShield Fog intruder intervention solution

Sirko International Partners with Essence Group to Offer Customers First-of-its-Kind MyShield Intruder Intervention Solution

ATLANTA – Sept. 16, 2023 – PRLog — HOBOKEN, N.J.,/PRNewswire/ — Essence Group (https://www.essence- grp.com/), a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes and businesses, today announced its collaboration with Sirko International (https://www.sirko- international.com/) , a premier provider of security, technology, and investigation services, to initiate the first live roll out of the MyShield (https://www.essence- grp.com/solutions/ security-solutions/ myshield/) standalone security fog-generating intruder intervention system in the U.S. Through this partnership, Sirko International will offer MyShield devices as part of the company’s diverse range of security solutions for North America-based customers.

“Combining MyShield’s proactive intervention with our existing security solutions will provide our customers with an additional layer of security and safety,” said Jonathan Sirko, CEO of Sirko International. “At Sirko, we strive to supply a diverse range of services and advanced security protection. With this integration, our customers can rest assured in our ability to address the gaps of long response times that leave them vulnerable and helpless to crime.”

MyShield is the first all-in-one, LTE-M-connected intruder detection and intervention security fog generator system. It is a standalone app-based solution connected to cellular IoT networks, which can also be integrated into existing security and monitoring systems. The award-winning proprietary security fog generator fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting fog within seconds, quickly forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or properties. Easy-to-install, the battery-powered system includes an integrated passive infrared motion (PIR) detector, high-definition video camera with recording capabilities, and two-way voice communication to ensure verification prior to deployment.

“We are delighted to officially debut MyShield alongside a forward-thinking company like Sirko International that shares our unwavering commitment to security and safety,” said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. “Customers today seek greater control over safeguarding their properties, and we are excited to offer MyShield as the next generation of security technology to protect homes and businesses across the US, allowing users to rest well knowing their security system is effectively identifying, verifying and safely removing potential threats.”

With more than 30 years of combined experience in serving business and individuals, Sirko International will leverage MyShield‘s advanced technology alongside its numerous trained professionals in effective Risk Management, Executive Protection, Private Investigations, Technical Services / Electronic Security, VIP Guarding, Armed Escorts, Riot & Crowd Control, Kidnapping Hostage Survival & Extortion, Specialized Training and Executive Support Services.

“MyShield is helping to redefine the traditional approach to securing property and assets, evolving current solutions beyond detection and alert to proactive deterrence and intervention,” said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. “By providing home and business owners with a solution that can actively prevent a burglary in progress, security providers can add real value to the services they provide their customers.”

Sirko International will be holding a full system fog release demo of MyShield on Wednesday, September 20th at 11:00AM ET at Savi Provisions, 3861 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342. Press and public individuals are welcome.

About Sirko International

Sirko International is the premier provider of security, technology, and investigation services for Atlanta and the surrounding regions led by Jonathan Sirko. Drawing on his service in the United States Marine Corps, as well as his experience as a police officer and investigator at a large metro Atlanta police department, Jonathan has developed a highly trained and experienced team that can tackle any assignment. Their dedicated team of security professionals offers a wide range of solutions and services, including professional security guards, private investigations, advanced security camera sales and installations, and cutting-edge security alarm systems.

For more information: https://www.sirko- international.com (https://www.sirko- international.com)/ )

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence- grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/ company/essence- group/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ Essence_grp) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ essencegrp)

