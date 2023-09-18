Nicole Greely’s Hard-Hitting Expose On the Spending Cuts on Disabled Student Services Seen at San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, September 18, 2023

Although community colleges have experienced average cuts of about 2.5%, the cuts to disability services are more than 40%. California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability

Among the hundreds of books showcased at the San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books 2023, plenty were not afraid to share facts that challenged established narratives and share information that the public needed to know.

Nicole C. Greelys book was one of them. Titled Disparity of Service, the book combined Greelys investigation and research into the recent spending cuts to services for students with disabilities in postsecondary education. With the help of ReadersMagnet, a book marketing and self-publishing company, it managed to present its findings for any reader passionate about helping those with disabilities.

Greely herself was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around the time she finished high school. As a result, she, too, had frequently experienced the realities of these cuts.

On the other hand, the financial causes behind them remain a tangled web that involve multiple factors. But in the study she conducted while writing her book, she was able to at least identify a strong connection with Americas recent periods of economic downturns.

About 20 students with disability were interviewed during this study, with a majority reporting from community colleges along with one representative from a public university and another from a private one. The study also looked into the psychological impact of these cuts and how these affected the disabled students hopes of graduating.

There is no doubt that Nicole C. Greelys findings in Disparity of Service will certainly be of help to anyone who wants to make the case for better services for vulnerable populations such as students with disabilities. For those who would like to have their own copy for future reference, order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Author Bio