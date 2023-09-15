Travel Agency Owner and Private Travel Consultant Karan Morrow Becomes Certified AlUla (Saudi Arabia) Specialist

Karan Morrow, Owner and Private Travel Consultant with Where2Next? Travel, LLC, recently received specialist certification from Experience AlUla (www.experiencealula.com). To earn the distinction, Morrow participated in Experience AlUla’s (North America) in-depth online five (5) module certification program.

Through the program, travel advisors gain knowledge to sell this new destination in Saudi Arabia with its incredible heritage, nature, adventure, arts and culture experiences, and more.

For 200,000 years, AlUla in the northwest of Saudi Arabia has attracted ancient civilizations and pilgrims who came to take advantage of the abundant resources offered by its fertile oases. Today, AlUla is an eloquent symbol of a great heritage. This largely undiscovered region holds a timeless mystery, from its human history to its incredible array of natural wonders, including dramatic rock formation, sand-swept dunes and archeological ruins as well as a green, lush oasis that traces the lives of the ancient civilizations who built their cities here.

Morrow has worked as a travel advisor for sixteen (16) years, specializing in private, custom luxury individual and small group travel and is a member of the American Society of Travel Professionals (ASTA) and the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), and is certified by the International Airlines Travel Agent Network (IATAN). Morrow’s luxury clients have been on travel experiences all over the world, including the United States, Europe, Africa, Central America, Russia and the Middle East.

“Through Experience AlUla’s course, I found some very valuable new ways to serve the needs of my clients in a new and burgeoning destination,” said Morrow. “The population, as well as the travel industry itself, has undergone major changes in the past few years, with new destinations rapidly rising. By completing this program, I have the ability to stay on the cutting edge of these changes, and create opportunities for my clients.”

To book a luxury journey to Saudi Arabia or any other destination, contact Morrow at www.where2nexttravel.co or luxury@where2nexttravel.co. For more information about Experience AlUla’s certification program, go to https://us.alulaspecialist.com/.

About Experience AlUla

Experience AlUla provides valued trade partners with useful resources, including sales tools such as fact sheets, FAQs, itinerary suggestions, downloadable brochures and images to share with clients. Their online training program and portal have been designed to provide travel industry professionals with the knowledge and confidence to sell the unique destinations of AlUla and Saudi Arabia and become part of the journey.

Connect with Experience AlUla

AlUla General information and trade inquiries: alula@advocatetravel.com

AlUla USA Office, represented by Advocate Travel Marketing

1230 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 140

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 USA