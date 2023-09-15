Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers Are T-Mobile Network Certified

Perle Systems, a global provider of advanced networking hardware, announced today that the line of IRG5000 LTE Routers & Gateways is certified on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network for high throughput and low latency in a wide variety of M2M and IoT applications such as video surveillance, telehealth services, digital signage, and vehicle area networking.

The certification process, carried out by T-Mobile, provides confirmation that all Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers are compatible with the T-Mobile network and that they function according to T-Mobile standards for optimum performance.

With robust IoT building blocks of connectivity, certified devices, and a connectivity management platform, T-Mobile delivers significant results for businesses virtually everywhere. The T-Mobile network covers 99% of Americans with 4G LTE and has flexible offerings that provide speed, security, and low latency.

The IRG5000 LTE Routers and Gateways enable users to leverage the reliability and flexibility of the T-Mobile network to minimize downtime, reduce service calls, and bring branch office and temporary locations online faster than any other solution. In addition, their ruggedized hardware can withstand hazardous industrial environments subject to high levels of electrical energy, explosive gases, extreme temperatures, dust, water splash, or vibration. – John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems

With the most modern enterprise-level protocol routing support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, VRRP, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+, & LDAP) management, Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized access. The native OCI Container support, based on the popular Docker platform, will enhance edge computing capabilities by enabling users to run applications closer to the source, resulting in improved performance, scalability, and security. And, because IRG5000 LTE Routers are designed to serve as a critical network component, Perle does not charge annual management platform license fees to maintain operation, download software updates, or access features.

Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers are ideal for LTE failover and out-of-band management solutions. With automatic failover to LTE, network access is maintained when the wired link is down. There are several ways to determine if the primary WAN is down. For example, the IRG5000 Health Monitoring function will ping a destination IP through the primary route. If there is no response, the IRG5000 router will initiate a direct connection using the backup LTE route.

IRG5500 Routers with Dual-band Wi-Fi are an easy-to-install “all-in-one” solution for temporary or branch locations. This single box will function as an LTE Router, two-port or four-port 10/100/1000 Ethernet Switch, and Wi-Fi Access Point that allows up to 128 clients to work simultaneously.

The relatively low cost of T-Mobile LTE for business continuity means a greater return on investment and scalability for multiple locations with limited IT resources. By deploying Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers, businesses will have on-demand network connectivity that is quick to set up, simple to manage, and ensures maximum uptime.

Perle only uses high-end components from the leading chip manufacturers to ensure durability and reliability. In addition, all units have a corrosion-resistant aluminum case and dual redundant power input with reverse polarity and overload protection.

