Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. Announces The Expansion of Their Construction Accident Lawyer Service Into Jamaica, Queens, NY

Jamaica, NY – September 14, 2023 – Daniella Levi & Associates P.C., a leading law firm specializing in personal injury cases, is proud to announce the expansion of their legal services to include construction accident victims in Jamaica, New York, under their dedicated brand, Levi Law.

Construction accidents can have devastating consequences, leaving victims and their families facing physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Recognizing the unique complexities of construction accident cases, Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. has established a specialized team of experienced attorneys to provide comprehensive construction accident litigation services.

“We understand the immense impact that construction accidents can have on individuals and their loved ones. Our firm is committed to extending our legal expertise to support construction accident victims in Jamaica, NY,” stated Daniella Levi, Founder and Managing Partner of Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. “Through Levi Law, our goal is to ensure that victims receive the proper legal representation and maximum compensation they deserve.”

The expansion of legal services to include construction accident victims aligns with Daniella Levi & Associates P.C.’s mission to champion justice and advocate for those who have suffered due to negligence or wrongdoing. The specialized team at Levi Law possesses a deep understanding of construction industry regulations, safety protocols, and the complexities of pursuing legal action against responsible parties.

Construction accident victims in Jamaica, NY, can now benefit from personalized legal guidance and support from seasoned attorneys who are well-versed in construction accident litigation. Whether it’s a scaffolding collapse, machinery malfunction, or any other construction-related incident causing harm, Levi Law is dedicated to protecting the rights of victims and ensuring they receive fair compensation for their injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

Anyone in need of a personal injury lawyer for construction accident victims can rely on Levi Law’s unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and effective legal representation.

By extending their legal services to construction accident victims, Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. aims to make a positive impact on the community and contribute to safer working conditions within the construction industry.

About Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. – Levi Law:

Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. is a reputable law firm based in New York, NY. Led by Daniella Levi, Esq., a highly respected personal injury attorney, the firm is committed to advocating for the rights of those who have been injured due to negligence or misconduct. With a proven track record of success, Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. has earned a reputation for its dedication, expertise, and client-centered approach.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/daniella-levi-associates-p-c-announces-the-expansion-of-their-construction-accident-lawyer-service-into-jamaica-queens-ny/