UNIVO Education Partners with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for EduSummit 2023

UNIVO Education, one of the largest online higher education companies in India, partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during the recent ‘4th Edition of EduSummit 2023,’ which took place on 29 August 2023 in New Delhi. Organized by CII Northern Region, this Summit focused on the theme ‘Reimagining Education with Technology and Internationalization’ and served as a confluence of influential stakeholders from the corporate sector and India’s education industry.

Eminent figures such as Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer at the All India Council for Technical Education, Mr. Joyce Poan, Programme Specialist at UNESCO and Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Co-Chairperson, CII Regional Committee on Education & Industry Connect and World Wide Public Sector, Senior Education Advisor at Microsoft Corporation graced the event with their presence. Mr. Siddharth Banerjee, Chairman of the CII Northern Region Committee on Education and Industry Connect, and the CEO of UNIVO Education, delivered the opening remarks, setting the stage for a substantive dialogue aimed at identifying the current challenges within the education system and devising adaptive and innovative solutions to address these challenges.

The event featured three power packed panel discussions, which gathered a distinguished group of speakers, including industry leaders, Vice-Chancellors, and Directors of universities, as well as education leaders from national and international allied bodies. These discussions spanned various facets of the education landscape, encompassing topics such as Leveraging Adoption of New Technology in Higher Education, Comprehensive Internationalization in Higher Education, and Education to Employability: Innovative Approaches.

Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of UNIVO Education and Chair of the CII Northern Region Committee on Education & Industry Connect, said, “EduSummit 2023 provided an exceptional platform for policymakers, regulators, multilateral agencies, academia, and corporate leaders to engage in discussions, debates, and action plans related to higher education and employability. We remain committed to conveying the significant issues and opportunities highlighted during the Summit to policymakers and regulators through the CII platform.”

With its diverse lineup of speakers and active participation from academia, industry leaders, and students, the event underscored its pivotal role in shaping the future of education in India.