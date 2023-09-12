Soulful Rapper Judell Rome Signs New Deal with Culture Forward TV

As a natural observer to detail of many crafts has allowed him to create with no particular mastery of a musical instrument. Alternatively, the use of computers and interfaces make way for waves of sounds. Culture, history and intuitive spiritual awareness inspires eclectic sonics and compositions. Music is one of many outlets Judell chooses for creative freedom and self expression. His intent is to make a positive impact in the music industry by using intrinsic tunes that support the expansion of radical conscious awareness while uplifting the misfortune, poverty stricken and seekers of cosmic wisdom.

Judell Rome’s Culture Forward TV soundtrack resume includes “Blood & Water” for the 23X award winning film titled Blood & Water (2016), “Running Tings” for HighQ (2018),”Up” for Harvested (2021) The Holiday Horror, Harvested 2 (2022) The Legend of Harold Rice and Harvested 3 (2023) Stay off of His Land, which is set for release on 10.23.23. Each of the following are Culture Forward TV original films that are native only to the platform.

To stream visuals from Judell Rome, Just plug in your smart TV or Media player, install the Culture Forward TV app and stream unlimited content for free, with no subscription needed. Judell’s next Ep titled “Everywhere ii Nowhere” is set for release in 2024. Stay Tuned!

His newest single titled 1212 Sonic Boom is now available on Apple Music (https://apple.co/32T31Nh)

