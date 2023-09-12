Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tin Shui Wai

Fatal traffic accident in Tin Shui Wai **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tin Shui Wai this afternoon (September 12), in which an 85-year-old female pedestrian died.



At 3.35pm, a light goods vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man was travelling along Tin Sau Road towards Tin Ying Road. When approaching Tin Yat Estate, it reportedly knocked down the woman who was crossing the road.



Sustaining serious head and leg injuries, the woman was rushed to Tin Shui Wai Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 4.06pm.



The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.



Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.