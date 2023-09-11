Bookminders Honored as a Top Workplace Two Years Running

For the second year in a row, Bookminders has been designated a Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The organization ranked 2nd out of 61 businesses in the small company category. Bookminders was further honored with a special award recognizing effective and efficient processes, standing out among 100 companies across all divisions. Recognition for these awards is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to organizational success including alignment, execution, and engagement.

Bookminders’ performance resulted in the award of every culture badge available through this assessment. The company further achieved a rank of Top 5% for all badges indicating employees have the highest regard for the company’s leaders, direction, work-life balance, and management support.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Flexibility and work-life balance are foundational to our culture,” states Bookminders CEO Jessica Minkus. “With an optimal blend of supported autonomy and managerial support, our staff feel appreciated and treated as the professionals they are. They value working in an environment where work-life balance is the rule, not the exception!”

Bookminders has provided timely, accurate and cost-effective bookkeeping for a variety of nonprofits and small businesses for over 30 years. Our unique, employee-centric approach affords work-life balance to our staff of degreed accountants while providing clients access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford.

Drawing on our wealth of experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable in a wide variety of industries. Our For-Profit clients are supported through a variety of services including time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. For our Nonprofit clients, Bookminders leverages special tracking features in QuickBooks to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting. All clients are provided a Year-End Package designed to streamline the work for the auditors and tax accountants.

Jennifer Whitmore, Director of Technology & Communications

jwhitmore@bookminders.com, 412-323-2665

https://bookminders.com