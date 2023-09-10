What is the difference between DIN and Mini-DIN connectors? (Source: Shenzhen STC Electronic Co., Limited)

DIN connectors are round, with pins arranged in a circular pattern. This type of connector was used widely for PC keyboards, MIDI instruments, and other specialized equipment. Another type of DIN cable connector is the mini-DIN. As the name suggests, mini-DIN connectors are smaller in size than regular DIN.

What is the difference between DIN and Mini-DIN connectors?

DIN is the abbreviation of “Deutsches Institut für Normung” (German Institute for Standardization), which is an interface standard developed by them. DIN connectors come in a variety of sizes and configurations ranging from 3-pin to 9-pin. Among them, the 5-pin DIN connector is divided into 180°, 240°, and 270° according to the arc of 1-pin to 5-pin. DIN connectors are widely used in analog audio, AT keyboard, mouse, and MIDI applications. The Mini-DIN connector, also developed by the association, is similar to the DIN series but has a smaller diameter and is divided into several models according to the number of pins and pin direction. The most common applications of Mini-DIN include S-Video, PS/2 keyboard, and mouse.

What is a DIN Connector?

DIN Connectors were originally brought into line in the 1970s. It is an electrical connector, and its architecture has multiple pins under a protective circular sheath. Normally, a full-sized DIN Connector contains three to 14 pins with a diameter of 13.2 millimeters.

The term Din connector doesn’t refer to a specific cable. Instead, it requires all the connectors that meet the Din standard.

The circular connector is another name for the Din Connector in computer electronics. It’s also used for a digital interface such as musical instrument digital interfaces MIDI.

Applications of DIN Connectors

1>Analog Audio

AUDIO CONNECTORS encompass a great number of interfaces, including digital and analog. Their applications include home theatre and portable use to the pro audio mixing boards that DJs and professionals use. The similarity between most audio connectors is that they are easily connected.

The 3/180″ and 5/180″ connectors were originally systematized. European countries widely used them for connecting different audio equipment.

5-Pin Din to Monoprice 6.35mm Male TRS Stereo Audio Extension Cable

We can take an example of a stereo tape recorder. To connect the stereo tape recorder with a stereo amplifier, we use a pin din connector. The din connectors are distinguished into two connectors, male and female connectors.

2>Other users

Others use the 5/180,” which include:

i. SYNC or MIDI interface for electronic musical instruments.

ii. Peripherals or power connectors for personal computers.

iii. If you want to connect to controllers for radio-controlled model aircraft together for training purposes.

iv. Controlling tilt of UT MS antennas (Antenna Interface Standard Group)

The DIN connector has several other uses other than audio. It is particularly famous as a connector for various home computers and video games.

The application of DIN connectors is also very extensive, mainly in the following two major aspects.

1. Analog audio 3pin/180° and 5pin/180° connectors are widely used in the connection of analog audio equipment in Europe, such as stereo amplifiers or preamplifiers in stereo tape recorders using 5pin/180° connectors (four signal and ground). However, it is less used in the United States and is replaced by DIN TO RCA connectors.

2. Digital signal 5pin/180° connectors are widely used in the DIN electronic musical instrument synchronization interface, MIDI electronic musical instrument interface, the serial interface of early Apple IIc (8-pin mini-DIN), IBM PC and PC/AT (5-pin AT keyboard), And the Amiga’s keyboard and mouse cables, now replaced by ATX PS/2 connectors (also 6pin mini-DIN connectors).

