Truck Pierce Brings a Brand New Taste of Country Music with His Upcoming Album ‘SOLID GROUND ‘

Franklinton, Louisiana Sep 8, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Dynamic country music artist Truck Pierce has decided to celebrate this season with the listeners through his brand new album release titled ‘SOLID GROUND’. The music project is all set to drop on September 15. This is going to be his very first album project and he is quite excited to share it with his fans and admires. . He has dropped a minute and 14 seconds long music clip of the album, like a trailer on YouTube that shows how mesmerizing this project is going to be. Pat Pigott and country music hall of fame writer Red Lane wrote few of the songs, adding their creative psyche. Whether it is the excellent musical arrangement or Pierce’s magical voice, it is evident that the album is going to be a big hit.

Based in Nashville, United States, Pierce has absorbed the flavors of Americana and knows exactly how to channel his thoughts through the lyrics and his exceptional singing. The artist believes that laughing, dancing, or crying are the three things that make a great song as they reflect the natural emotions of human life. Being a songwriter as well, he really enjoys the feeling after writing a line in a song that many other people will feel when they hear it. He is not just a music artist, but a poet and a storyteller who likes to embrace people and sit around with old timers listening to their stories of life and hardships they’ve endured.

The upcoming album ‘SOLID GROUND ‘ is also tells a story to the listeners that revolves around the artist’s own life and experiences. From there to here, the journey was perhaps long but he is now on the ‘Solid Ground’ and this album project is dedicated to that journey. All of the songs appearing on this album are true and written from the heart of the artist himself and his close friends also helped him. Follow Truck Pierce on YouTube, YouTube Music, and Apple Music to explore his musical works like ‘Angels In Disguise’, ‘FOOTSTEPS’, and many others. Not to mention, his first album will be there too. Pierce is also available on Facebook and Instagram.

Just go for this video ‘SOLID GROUND’ by Truck Pierce

