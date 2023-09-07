Spincast TV Opens Casting Call for Broadcast-Quality Content in Outdoor, Sports, and Lifestyle Categories

Spincast TV, an innovative hybrid of Over-The-Air (OTA) and Streaming Television Network, announces a casting call for independent producers who specialize in sports, outdoor activities, auto racing, and lifestyle genres. The network aims to shift the traditional broadcasting model by offering a co-op business model that benefits content creators.

The Opportunity Offered by Spincast TV

Recognizing the challenges that independent producers face with purchasing costly air time on satellite, cable, and regional networks. Dealing with app developers. The difficulty of landing sponsorships. The uncertainty of viewer metrics. Spincast TV introduces an innovative business model.

Casting Call for Diverse Content

The network is seeking broadcast-quality shows and video content, offering independent content producers an alternative way to distribute and monetize their creations. As part of the co-op business model, producers will have an opportunity to share sponsorship revenues, reaching a broader audience through the network’s unique offering.

Introducing “ClickNSaveAds”

Setting Spincast TV apart is its state-of-the-art advertising format called ClickNSaveAds. Optimized for content that is rich in product placements, ClickNSaveAds enables high viewer engagement and direct attribution, providing measurable ROI for sponsors.

Reasons for Content Creators to Consider Spincast TV

1. Audience Expansion: Spincast TV integrates OTA and streaming technologies, potentially expanding viewership across various devices and platforms.

2. Enhanced Monetization: Advanced advertising technology on Spincast TV allows for actionable, measurable results benefiting sponsors.

3. Revenue Sharing: The Co-op Business Model allows content creators to benefit from the network’s growth.

For More Information

For submissions, partnerships, and more details on the co-op business model, interested parties can contact Spincast PR.