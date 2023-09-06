Canada – Health Canada’s Science Advisory Committee on Pest Control Products (SAC-PCP) is seeking to recruit individuals with expertise in human health and children’s health relating to pesticides.

The Science Advisory Committee on Pest Control Products (SAC-PCP) provides Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency with independent scientific advice to support certain evidence-based decisions on pesticides. It is composed of scientific experts with a broad range of expertise related to pesticide human health and environmental risk assessment and value assessment…