Rothert Insurance to modernize personal property business with Cogitate DigitalEdge Platform

Rothert Insurance specializes in personal, commercial lines, and flood insurance, and sought to enhance the experience of agents and underwriters with increased productivity in the application submission, quoting, rating, binding, and issuance process. They wanted to achieve this without disrupting their current AMS and Document Management System landscape, consisting of Vertafores AIM and ImageRight systems.

Our goal was to provide ease of doing business to our agents and underwriters to attain our growth objectives in the selected markets without an overhaul of our existing IT systems. Cogitates understanding of the industry and integration capabilities with our current systems will help us realize it, said Mark Rothert, CEO of Rothert Insurance. The new Personal Property Platform will bring unmatched speed and agent experience to complete the application process and for the underwriter to assess and write the correct risks with the third-party data enriched application submission.

Leslie Ballard, Vice President at Rothert Insurance commented, We were looking for a partner that can provide highly configurable application submissions portal and rating capabilities and narrowed down to a handful of providers that offered both. We really liked the overall user experience with intuitive workflows and ready-to-use functionality that Cogitate offered with data pre-fills and other third-party integrations. It also includes built-in capabilities to model multiple carrier partners ratings and a form factory for generating custom forms and posting the data and images onto Vertafores systems for downstream functions.

Our deep understanding of the industry domain has enabled us to embed functionality and user experience that creates significant value for customers. We are thrilled to be working with Rothert Insurance and help them achieve their business goals with our DigitalEdge platform, said Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder of Cogitate. Future-ready capabilities of the DigitalEdge platform allows insurance providers to streamline and/or modify processes, to improve underwriting by leveraging data, manage rates and enable rapid product and geographic expansion.

About Rothert Insurance

Founded in 1961, Rothert Insurance is a family-owned company in its third generation. Rothert Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) and wholesale broker specializing in personal lines, commercial lines, and flood insurance. They write hard-to-place and high-risk business which would not traditionally be accepted in admitted/standard insurance markets. The underwriting team of Rothert Insurance boasts 287 years of experience in excess and surplus lines, which brings unmatched expertise and knowledge that couples with their exceptional professionalism to provide their retail agents with the best service anywhere. For more details, visit www.rothertinsurance.com .

About Cogitate Technology Solutions

Cogitate , with its more than 100 years of insurance domain knowledge and industry experience, has invested in a comprehensive P&C Core Platform Suite, the Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform, that digitalizes the insurance value chain from insurance carriers, program managers, MGAs, and wholesale brokers. Cogitate DigitalEdge Platform on cloud covers policy, billing, and claims with built-in integrations and can be implemented as a P&C Core Suite of applications or on a stand-alone basis with adaptive API-based integrations into the clients existing applications.

DigitalEdges LOB agnostic, highly configurable, and robust functionality goes beyond speed-to-market, accelerating digitalization, and enabling transitioning to cloud-native and cloud-ready core platforms no matter the complexity or ingenuity of the insurance product or business model. Cogitate is a trusted technology partner serving clients throughout the insurance value chain and maintains 100% client retention. For more details, visit www.cogitate.us .

