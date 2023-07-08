Andrew Hunter Appointed Vice President Global Sales at Seco

In his new position, Andrew will be responsible for securing the companys growth, along with developing and implementing sales strategies to gain market share. He will also be responsible for global sales activities and set the scene for the sales organization and secure the competence for continued success.

I am looking forward to taking the role as Vice President Global Sales. I am driven by the opportunity to manage and motivate teams to deliver on our promises. I believe this is best accomplished through the integration of common methods of working that are based on the company’s core values. I am a strong believer in the importance of having a shared vision in a team, with passion and diversity being central to success. I am excited to combine my experiences with the great spirit and culture within Seco so that we together can go to the next level, Andrew says.

Andrew Hunter Vice President Global Sales Seco Tools

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco Tools is a leading global solution provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. With the hands-on application advice of Seco Tools, the company drives excellence for more than 80 years throughout the entire manufacturing process of manufacturers by ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output. For more information on how Seco innovative products, expert services, knowledge and experience bring success to manufacturers across all industry segments, please visit www.secotools.com.

Seco Tools LLC

2805 Bellingham Drive

Troy, MI 48093

United States

Wojtowicz Julie

Phone : (248) 3080389

Fax : –

julie.wojtowicz ( @ ) secotools dot com

Seco Tools AB

PALMEN Bettina

Phone : +49 211 24 01 313

Fax : +49 211 24 01 275

bettina.palmen ( @ ) secotools dot com

###