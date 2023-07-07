Hong Kong – KWH appeals to public for missing patient

KWH appeals to public for missing patient *****************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH) made the following appeal today (July 6) regarding a patient leaving the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E):

A 35-year-old male patient with chronic disease was sent to the A&E of KWH by ambulance at around 6.20am this morning (July 6). The patient was found leaving the hospital at around 7.50am. Clinical staff and security guard had attempted to stop him from leaving but in vain. KWH is very concerned about the incident and has reported to the Police.

The patient was about 1.7 meters tall, short hair and medium-built. He wore a red T-shirt with black overcoat and black trousers when leaving the hospital.

The hospital appeals to the public to contact Yau Ma Tei Police Station at 3661 1652 or call 999 if they know the whereabouts of the patient.