Hemanext Announces Membership in European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE)

Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, today announced its membership in the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE), the region’s premier trade association for small to medium-sized companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and MedTech industries.

Martin Cannon, CEO of Hemanext said, “Introducing Hemanext as a new member of EUCOPE is an exciting development for our company, as we hope to contribute to the enhancement of the network of innovative companies dedicated to addressing patients’ needs in Europe through unwavering commitment to advancements in medical technology. As patients are the center of everything we do, we are always looking for ways to accelerate the process of bringing our innovative red blood cell (RBC) transfusion therapy, produced using the Hemanext ONE® Processing and Storage System, to patients worldwide and we hope this membership will do just that. With EUCOPE’s guidance in regulatory and government affairs, Hemanext will gain necessary insights to successfully navigate the dynamic European environment.”

Alexander Natz, Secretary General, EUCOPE commented, “We are proud to welcome Hemanext as a new member of EUCOPE into our network and eagerly anticipate enhanced collaboration and renewed enthusiasm as we continue our mission to drive innovation in the field of life sciences across Europe. We hope by being a member, this will bring transfusion-dependent patients closer to access to Hemanext ONE®, for their transfusion therapy.”

Prof. Dr. Reinhard Henschler, Director of the Institute of Transfusion Medicine at the University Hospital of Leipzig, Germany said, “As a director of a transfusion medicine institution that focuses on delivering high quality transfusions to patients, it is terrific to see Hemanext make inroads in Europe and joining EUCOPE to amplify their voice when communicating the value and potential of Hemanext ONE to transform transfusion therapy. I look forward to seeing Hemanext make further progress aiming at a world with fewer, more efficient transfusions.”

About EUCOPE

Since 2008, the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE) has been the voice of small to mid-sized health technology companies in Europe. Representing 2600+ innovative biopharmaceutical companies directly or through national associations, EUCOPE advocates for sound public policy that supports innovation, while fostering a community built on a shared purpose: improving and saving the lives of European patients through innovative therapies and medical technology. Learn more at https://www.eucope.org.

About Hemanext

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored RBCs. The company’s aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs.

Visit hemanext.com to learn more about the Company.

About Hemanext ONE

In the European Union, the system is CE Marked for the processing and storage of CPD/ PAGGSM Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced (LR RBC) that have been prepared and processed with the HEMANEXT ONE® system within 24-hours of collection. The HEMANEXT ONE® system limits the O2 and CO2 levels in the storage environment. Red Blood Cells Leukocytes Reduced, O2 /CO2 Reduced may be stored for up to 42 days at 1-6°C. HEMANEXT ONE® is used for volumes no greater than 350 ml of LR RBC.

The Hemanext ONE® System has not been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA and is pending FDA de novo review.

