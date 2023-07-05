Letter to AsoRock: A Platform for Nigerians to Share Their Vision with the Government

A group of patriotic Nigerians led by Dr. Peter Ojo, a diaspora IT expert, have created a platform called Letter to AsoRock that allows Nigerians to submit their ideas or proposals to the government in a transparent and efficient way. The platform aims to support the incoming administration of President Bola Tinubu, who has called for a mindset change and patriotism among Nigerians.

Nigeria is a country with immense potential and talent. However, many Nigerians feel disconnected from the government and lack the opportunity to contribute to the development of their country. To address this challenge, a group of citizens led by Dr. Peter Ojo, an information technology expert and a Nigerian in the diaspora, have launched a platform called Letter to AsoRock. The platform allows Nigerians to share their ideas or proposals with the government in a simple and convenient way.

Letter to AsoRock is a gift to the incoming administration by citizens who wish the incoming administration success. The platform connects Nigerians with the government and enables them to participate in nation-building. The platform is open to all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, who have valuable ideas that can improve Nigeria in various sectors such as education, health, security, economy, infrastructure, environment, etc.

The platform is user-friendly and accessible at https://lettertoasorock.com. Users can create an account and submit their ideas or proposals in a simple format.

Dr. Peter Ojo, the founder of Letter to AsoRock, said: “We created this platform as a way of contributing to the development of our country. We believe that every Nigerian has something to offer to make Nigeria better. We also believe that the government needs the input and feedback of the citizens to deliver good governance and service delivery. That’s why we built this platform that bridges the gap between the citizens and the government.”

He added: “We are not affiliated with any political party or interest group. We are just patriotic Nigerians who want to see our country prosper and grow. We hope that this platform will inspire more Nigerians to participate in nation-building and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration among Nigerians.”

Letter to AsoRock is named after Aso Rock, a large outcrop of granitic rock located on the outskirts of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Aso Rock is one of the city’s most noticeable features and houses the Presidential Complex, the National Assembly, and the Supreme Court. Aso Rock symbolizes the seat of power and the center of Nigeria’s political gravity.

The platform was launched on May 29, 2023, coinciding with the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC). President Tinubu is widely regarded as a visionary leader and a reformer who has promised to transform Nigeria into a prosperous and progressive nation.

Thousands of Nigerians from different walks of life and countries have already registered on the platform and started submitting their ideas or proposals. Some of these ideas or proposals showcase the untapped ingenuity of Nigerians that could lead to our moonshot moment as a nation.

Letter to AsoRock invites all Nigerians to visit https://lettertoasorock.com and share their ideas or proposals with the government. The platform also urges Nigerians to spread the word about Letter to AsoRock on social media and with their friends using the hashtag, #LetterToAsoRock.