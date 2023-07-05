500 Free “Clash In The Burg” Boxing Tickets In Appreciation of Servicemen

In appreciation of their service, organizers will give away 500 tickets to the July 6, 2023 Clash In The Burg to Military, Police, Firemen, and other First Responders.

In appreciation of our nation’s servicemembers and celebration of our Nation’s Independence (July 4th) Holiday, Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd. and Travel Champs will give away 500 free tickets to active Military, Police, Firemen, Coast Guard, EMS and all other First Responders and Servicemen to the July 6, 2023 Genesis episode of Clash In the Burg.

Clash In the Burg Genesis is being held at the beautiful and historic Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg, PA. It will feature a mouth watering main clashes with 6’6″ Latin Heavyweight Sensation and heavyweight prospect Martin Paredes (6-0), amateur standout Antonio Torres, Jr (4-0) and the 6’10” Heavyweight behemoth Nate Bueno (Debut). Upon his debut, Bueno will be the tallest active boxer.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $100.00 for Ringside (Level 100) seats, $60.00 for Reserved (Level 200) seating and $40.00 for General Admission (Level 300). Tickets may be purchased at the venue, online at www.universe.com and at all Ticketmaster locations.

To claim a free ticket, Servicemen and Servicewomen should use the discount code “Freedom”. The 500 Free Tickets are on a first come basis. Proof of identification required.

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the first fight starts at 7:00 P.M.

About Clash Burg

“Clash In The Burg” is the new boxing series being promoted by Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd. in association with Travel Champs. Clash In the Burg is entering the vibrant Pennsylvania boxing and sports entertainment market as a monthly live professional boxing series to be held on the first Thursday of the month at various venues in the Harrisburg-Hersey Area of Pennsylvania, commencing with the Genesis event on July 6, 2023 at the beautiful and historic Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg, PA.

About Lion Heart Boxing Productions Ltd

Lion Heart Boxing Productions is an integrated and full-service global Boxing Sports and Entertainment company. Started in 2001, the company promotes and produces boxing events with the highest entertainment value. The company has promoted boxing events on five continents (North America, South America, Oceania, Asia and Africa) and has earned a reputation not only for the quality of its fights but also for its treatment of fighters. The company is an advocate of fighters’ right and supports a national boxing commission as well as a uniform set of boxing rules and regulations. The company is proud to be recognized as the promoter of choice for some of the top fighters.