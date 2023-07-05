AEC Specialty Vehicles launches to respond to European customer demand for select North-America sourced internal combustion engine vehicles from General Motors

AECSV will market and distribute a range of the American company’s top models through selected dealerships in European markets. First models available for European customers this month will be the Cadillac Escalade and XT6, Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban, and the GMC Sierra. AECSV intends to expand the portfolio with additional models later this year.

As a subsidiary of AEC, a global mobility solutions provider active since 1996, AECSV was formed to meet the growing demand for North American vehicles across Europe and to facilitate their import, homologation, and distribution throughout all European markets. AECSV will have the ability to supply official spare parts and accessories to service only the selected models sold starting in fall 2023.

“The launch of AEC Specialty Vehicles as an agile new player is an incredible opportunity for the AEC group and we are very excited to deliver special niche vehicles to European customers. AECSV combines flexibility with expertise and experience, access to a strong network and state-of-the-art facilities” comments Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC Group.

For AECSV’s full range of selected models, see its 2023 product lineup at https://aecsv.com/gm-line-up. To learn more about AECSV, check out www.aecsv.com.

About AEC Specialty Vehicles

AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV) was founded in 2023 in St. Catharines, Canada, as a subsidiary of AEC Group, a group of several privately held companies specialized in the development of customized automotive solutions. With a focus on automotive import, distribution, homologation, and aftersales services, AECSV supports its partners from local dealerships to established OEMs as they enter new markets, further expand their business, and grow their brands. AECSV is an official European importer and distributor of General Motors (GM) Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles. Learn more at www.aecsv.com.

About AEC Group

AEC Group, comprised of several privately held companies, is focused on the development of customized automotive solutions. Its range of international business areas include vehicle distribution, fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, as well as retail, logistics and consulting services for OEMs and industry players that want to enter new markets and grow their brands. AEC Group’s affiliates include an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM vehicles and an official distributor of General Motors’ Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands. AEC is a 2022 and 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.

AECSV Press Contact:

Cheyenne Ziermann

AEC Specialty Vehicles

media@aecsv.com