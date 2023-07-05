AAEON Release the BOXER-6751-ADP, a Rugged Industry 4.0 Market Solution

Specifically designed for Industry 4.0 markets such as the manufacturing and energy sectors, the system is equipped with a wide -20C ~ 60C temperature range along with a power input range of 9V ~ 36V, making it suitable for deployment in environments with both extreme temperature and power source fluctuations. Heat dissipation is achieved via both an internal and external heatsink, a design choice chosen to avoid the issues that fan-assisted hardware can encounter in factory atmospheres.

A fairly comprehensive set of interfaces provide the necessary connectivity for a range of applications, with key functions being RS-232/422/485 available via two DB-9 ports, digital I/O via a DB-15 port for equipment inspection sensors.

For peripheral devices, the BOXER-6751-ADP contains two ethernet ports supporting 2.5GbE Intel I226-LM and GbE Intel I219-LM, which can be used for cameras or wired networking. It is also equipped with six USB Type-A ports, with three supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 function and three supporting USB 2.0, alongside dual HDMI 1.4b for display output.

Storage comes in the form of SATA III and NVMe support via a 2.5 Drive Bay and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot respectively. Further expansion options are also available via M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, which provide support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G modules.

The BOXER-6751-ADP is now available to order, with pricing available via both the AAEON eShop and via the AAEON sales team.

About AAEON

