Matrix New World Engineering Vice President Is Panelist For Offshore Wind Energy Conference

The New Jersey Alliance for Action has gained recognition for its groundbreaking studies focused on New Jerseys infrastructure conditions and needs. The Offshore Wind Energy Conference allows its panelists to provide updates from the companies awarded the wind turbine projects and the contractor, labor, and engineering communities who will build them off our shores.

Raichle focused on the maturation of the US offshore wind energy market, New Jerseys leading role in that market, and challenges with solutions for New Jerseys future in offshore wind.

According to Raichle, New Jersey is the nations offshore wind development Vanguard, and its efforts will accrue clean air and climate change benefits for the state, nation, and the world. Matrix is privileged to be a small contributor to the clean energy revolution and will continue to apply sound engineering principles in our pursuit of being a positive force for a sustainable energy future.

According to Jayne Warne, President, Matrix is proud to be involved with wind turbine projects that ensure the sustainability of our resources. Andy Raichle is an expert in this arena and is an authoritative voice in the industry.

About Andy Raichle

Andy Raichle is a civil and marine engineer with nearly 30 years of international experience in delivering waterfront development and maritime projects, including ports, warehousing, parks, resorts, marinas, parks, shore protection, and urban redevelopment projects. Well-versed in the technical, political, and regulatory specialties unique to the process of waterfront development/ redevelopment, he has managed projects throughout the U.S., U.S. territories, and the Caribbean. Mr. Raichles marquee project experience includes Atlantis Paradise Island, Miamis Fisher Island, the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, and Lower Manhattans Big U Resiliency Project. For more than two decades, Mr. Raichle has focused on redevelopment and port development in the New York Harbor Complex, serving as the Engineer of Record for hundreds of waterfront projects. Most recently, Mr. Raichle has been leading teams of engineers, environmental specialists, and surveyors responding to Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Maria by implementing recovery and resiliency projects.

About Matrix New World Engineering

Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is an indispensable measure of success.

Matrix has offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com

Media Contact:

Amy Delman

Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC

###