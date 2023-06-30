Steve Axtell’s “Bibles, the Monkey That Goes Bananas About the Word of God” Will Be Exhibited at the Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 29, 2023

ReadersMagnet will display Bibles, the Monkey that Goes Bananas About the Word of God: Book One: The Gifts of God at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair this coming July 19-25, 2023.

Steve Axtells Christian childrens book Bibles, the Monkey that Goes Bananas About the Word of God: Book One: The Gifts of God will be exhibited at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair, which will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on July 19-25, 2023.

The Hong Kong Book Fair is a grand summer event in Hong Kong and one of the largest book fairs in Asia. Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, this years fair is expected to feature many more writers, seminars, cultural activities, and exhibits. Major exhibit categories include childrens and teens books, religious & spirituality books, stationery & art & crafts products, and e-books & e-learning resources.

Bibles, the Monkey that Goes Bananas about the Word of God is a book that follows a monkey named Bibles. Bibles is a monkey that reads the bible every day. He always wants to have adventures just like the ones in the bible.

On his ninth birthday, he invites nine friends to the party. He receives nine gifts. As he goes riding on his new motorcycle, his friend, the Eagle, tags along and teaches him about the nine gifts God wants every believer to have. Each gift is revealed to him one by one. He has to learn how to operate in each gift. The more he learns about the gifts, the more excited he gets about the love of Jesus for everyone.

Steve Axtell provides readers, especially children, a fun and exciting way to learn about the gifts of the Holy Spirit of God for all believers.

Learn what the nine gifts are by getting a copy of Bibles, the Monkey that Goes Bananas About the Word of God: Book One: The Gifts of God by Steve Axtell, available on Amazonand Barnes & Noble.

The book will be exhibited by ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booths 1C-B23 and 1C-B25 at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair. Visit the exhibit to view the books display.

Bibles, the Monkey That Goes Bananas About the Word of God: Book One: The Gifts of God

Author| Steve Axtell

Genre| Christian Childrens ages 5-12

Publisher| Steve Axtell

Published Date| July 15, 2022

Authors Biography

Steve Axtell is a Minister, Writer, Author, Teacher and Creative Director of Bible the Monkey. Dedicated to helping other ministries and to unite Christians worldwide into a body of believers working together to further the Gospel. Traveling and speaking around the world encouraging the body of Christ and equipping them in the gifts of the Spirit with many signs and wonders. Steve has always had a heart for children and loves to see kids operate in the gifts. It just comes so easy for them; that childlike faith is amazing! Like Bibles, Steve just goes Bananas when it comes to the word of God! One of his favorite things to do is to help others in their ministry. Teamwork is what ministering is all about. Jesus said, to be great, we must be a great server. Many of the Characters in these books are modeled the amazing Christian People and Ministers I have known and Love.